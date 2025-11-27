Khamenei delivers message to Iraninans in televised speech

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered a televised speech Thursday evening, the same day Australia officially listed the IRGC as an official sponsor of terrorism. During his speech, he made comments on the 12-day war on Iran and on the Gaza war that followed October 7.

Khamenei also denied sending messages to America via MbS in his latest visit to the US: "Rumors about sending messages through intermediaries from Iran to America are pure lies. The American government is not worthy of communication and cooperation with the Islamic Republic," he also said on Thursday evening.

"In the 12-day war, we were subjected to aggression from America and Israel, but they failed and returned empty-handed, having achieved none of their objectives. The Zionist entity had been planning a war against Iran for twenty years, but it returned empty-handed. The Zionist entity, as well as America, failed," he said.

The Iranian leader also encouraged his listeners to continue standing with the self-proclaimed "resistance movement," consisting of various regional proxies it sponsors to use violence and terror against the State of Israel.

“The resistance movement in the region will continue to grow and must continue generation after generation. Iran stands strong against bullying powers across the world. Such resistance elements are necessary," he said.

"We suffered heavy losses and lost many loved ones. This is the nature of war; they kill and are killed. However, Iran demonstrated its strength and thwarted all conspiracies. We suffered losses, but the losses of the aggressors were greater," Khamenei continued.

On the Gaza war, which he called "one of the greatest disasters in history and in the region," Khamenei commented saying that Israel failed to achieve its goals and lost its favor of the global community.

"The Zionist entity has failed spectacularly and has lost its prestige in the world. Today, the most hated person in the world is the Israeli Prime Minister, and the entity's government is the most hated in the world. This hatred for the Zionist entity has spread to America," he said.

Khamenei also sent a direct message to the Iranian people, advising them to "unite against the enemies" and to "support the President and the government, which bears a heavy burden."

At the end of his remarks, Khamenei advised the Iranian people not to "waste" in their consumption of bread, gas, gasoline, and food items, adding: "If there were no such waste, the situation in the country would undoubtedly be much better." Khamenei also considered it important to "strengthen the connection with God" and to pray for "rain, security, and well-being."