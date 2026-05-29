A new New York Times report outlines emerging details of the draft understanding under discussion between the United States and Iran, describing a broad and complex framework that could reshape regional tensions while still facing significant uncertainty.

According to diplomats and officials familiar with the talks the proposed arrangement centers on a temporary reduction in hostilities, paired with parallel political and economic commitments intended to pave the way toward a longer-term agreement.

At the core of the draft is a proposed nonaggression framework between Washington and Tehran, which would include an initial 60-day pause in hostilities. This period is intended to create space for continued negotiations, with the possibility of extension if talks progress.

Some versions of the proposal reportedly go further, describing language that would frame the arrangement as a broader “end of war” declaration across multiple fronts, including a halt to fighting in Lebanon.

The draft also includes detailed provisions regarding maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz. Under one version of the proposal, maritime traffic would be restored gradually, with the goal of returning to pre-conflict levels over a 30-day period. The United States would begin easing restrictions in stages, contingent on Iran’s compliance and verified increases in shipping activity.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have suggested a more immediate reopening of the strait during the negotiation period, though US officials have not committed to a fixed timeline for any corresponding rollback of restrictions.

One of the most striking elements of the draft is the inclusion of a potential international “investment fund” for Iran, described by some participants as a postwar reconstruction mechanism.

The fund has been discussed at an estimated value of around $300 billion, though not all mediators confirmed the figure. Iranian officials have framed the concept as a reconstruction program that could follow a final agreement, while earlier Iranian demands reportedly included compensation estimates ranging far higher for damages from past strikes.

Under the proposal, the United States would help facilitate the creation of the fund if a final deal is reached, with additional details to be negotiated during the interim period.

Despite the scope of the draft framework, officials involved in the talks caution that many elements remain unresolved, including timelines, enforcement mechanisms, and the final structure of any agreement. The report warns that prolonged disagreements in the negotiating process could increase frustration on both sides, raising the risk of renewed exchanges of fire that could further destabilize the broader effort.