Report: Concerned about Iran's nuclear escalation, Trump weighs preemptive strikes

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering measures including preventive strikes to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The military option against the Islamic Republic's nuclear installations is understood to be under serious review by members of Trump's transition team, the report said. Factors entering the strategic calculus include the fall of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, triggered by Israel’s decimation of Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

This coincided with reports regarding the advanced stages of Iran's uranium development program.

The report cites unnamed U.S. officials as saying that Trump has told Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in recent calls that he is concerned about an Iranian nuclear breakout on his watch. However, Trump would prefer plans that stop short of igniting an all-out war that could pull in the U.S. military, the report said.

The mullah regime of Iran — an antisemitic theocracy devoted to the destruction of Israel — is the only nonnuclear-weapon country to be producing 60% near-weapons-grade fissile material. According to Western experts, it would take mere days to convert that stockpile into weapons-grade nuclear fuel.