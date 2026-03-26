Trump wants the war with Iran to end in the coming weeks - report

US President Donald Trump has privately told advisers that he wants to avoid a prolonged conflict with Iran and hopes to bring the war to a close in the coming weeks, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

People familiar with the discussions say Trump believes the conflict is in its final stages and has urged his team to adhere to the four- to six-week timeline he previously outlined publicly.

White House officials reportedly plan to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in mid-May, anticipating that hostilities with Iran will conclude before the summit. Meanwhile, Trump’s attention has occasionally shifted to domestic political priorities, including the upcoming midterm elections, the controversial deployment of ICE agents to airports during the partial government shutdown, and proposals to condition federal voting on voter ID.

Sources close to the president suggest he is already considering his next major initiative, though he has not specified what that will be. Some allies hope he will focus on Cuba, while others urge him to prioritize issues that most directly affect voters, such as the rising cost of living.

Assessments from Israel indicate that the chances for successful negotiations with Tehran are low due to Iran’s demands. Sources in Pakistan told i24NEWS that, despite public posturing, Iranian officials are more receptive to mediation than their official statements suggest. However, gaps between the parties remain significant, and a planned round of talks for Friday now appears unlikely.

American officials say Trump is prepared to authorize ground operations in Iran but remains cautious over the potential for a prolonged campaign and higher casualties. To date, nearly 300 US service members have been wounded and 13 killed in the conflict.