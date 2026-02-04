US-Iran nuclear talks confirmed for Friday despite Gulf tensions

For several hours on Tuesday, two Iranian actions involving US interests in the Gulf raised questions about whether nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington could be derailed. The incidents came as both sides signaled that diplomacy remains possible, with talks expected to take place in Oman later this week.

US President Donald Trump addressed the situation, saying of Iran, “They are negotiating; they’d like to do something, and we’ll see if something is going to be done.” His remarks suggested that, despite the tensions, discussions between the two sides were still on track.

The comments followed an incident in the Strait of Hormuz in which six Iranian gunboats approached a US-flagged oil tanker and ordered it to stop. The tanker instead increased speed and was later escorted to safety by a US warship. US officials confirmed that armed Iranian boats attempted to halt the vessel.

The maritime encounter and other Iranian actions prompted concerns in Washington about the future of the talks. According to The Wall Street Journal, Iranian officials threatened to withdraw from negotiations, while some US officials said Trump considered walking away from the talks because of Iran’s aggressive actions.

Despite the flare-ups, officials and analysts said a diplomatic path remains open. The Wall Street Journal reported that the talks aim to address Tehran’s nuclear work, its ballistic missile program, and its support for regional proxies Hamas and Hezbollah.

Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday. While talks are expected to proceed, officials on both sides have indicated that continued provocations could still affect the course of negotiations.