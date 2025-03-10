Alawite leaders in Syria beg Netanyahu: 'Save us from the regime'

Alawite leaders in Syria appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Save us from the brutal regime, we will welcome you with songs and flowers."

The letter, which was obtained by i24NEWS, was sent to other Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, through contacts in the region and intermediaries between the local population in Syria and Israel.

This comes after a series of massacres by forces loyal to Ahmad al-Sharaa's new regime that took place last weekend against the local population. On Sunday, Israel announced that it will not allow the new Syrian regime to harm the Druze population in the country.

The Alawite minority in Syria was loyal to the regime of former president Bashar al-Assad before he was overthrown by the Syrian rebels, under the leadership of the new Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammed al-Julani).

"Following the fall of Assad's regime, and after the massacres that took place in Alawite areas against our people, we call on the Israeli government to provide protection, assistance, and support." The leaders stated that "the world is silent about the massacres happening in Syria," while only the voice of the State of Israel is heard. Furthermore, the Alawite community leaders said, "we reach out to you and will be your most loyal and good friends."

"We are a minority like you in the Middle East," the letter said. "Help us, and if you reach the Syrian coast, which is mostly Alawite, you will be received with songs and flowers."

Several demands were presented in the letter, including:

• The IDF deploys its forces, including the Israel Air Force, to protect the community.

• The Defense Ministry sends warships towards the coast of Syria.

• The Israeli Foreign Ministry raises to the international level the crimes committed against the Druze.

• Israeli media "shed light" on the massacre happening in Syria.

The letter also called to unite "against the Islamic arrogance led by Turkey, help us to separate from this extremist country."