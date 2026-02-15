EXCLUSIVE: Syria expected to form a new government, appoint a PM with US support

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to launch in the coming weeks a workshop to form a new, inclusive Syrian government with expanded powers, a Syrian source close to President al-Sharaa tells i24NEWS. This government will include figures from across the spectrum of Syrian society in a bid to address the concerns of minority groups. Those chosen will be individuals who enjoy both local and international legitimacy.

i24NEWS has learned that a prominent candidate considered for the post of prime minister is veteran Syrian politician Fahad al-Masri, chairman of the Syrian Liberal Party. A US official says that the Trump administration "appreciates al-Masri's support for Washington's positions regarding Syria and the region, and that Syria would be well-served with him in an influential role."

The Syrian source tells me that the new Syrian government will adopt "a phased plan to merge several ministries to achieve greater integration and efficiency."

According to the US official, the workshop to form a new government is among several ideas that have been floated and discussed in order to reach a more permanent, non-transitional government.

The official said that US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack's decision to drop support for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is partly because he believes Syria's Kurds must be part of the government in Damascus in order to grant it greater legitimacy.

"Making known that the SDF's mandate has expired from Washington's point of view is an avenue to encouraging the Kurds to integrate and speed up the process of forming that broad, inclusive government," the US official said.

i24NEWS reached out to Fahad al-Masri to ask about his readiness to assume the role of prime minister in the upcoming Syrian government. Al-Masri declined to confirm or deny his nomination but stressed that "the priority must remain the stability and unity of Syria rather than individual roles."

Al-Masri expressed his deep appreciation for President Trump and the US administration's stance on Syria, describing it as "principled and strategically significant." Al-Masri underscored his confidence in President al-Sharaa's leadership during this pivotal period, affirming that the success of the transitional phase is vital for national interest and regional stability.