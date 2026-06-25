Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will submit a resolution proposal at the upcoming cabinet meeting calling for the government's official recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

According to the text of the proposal, Israel will formally recognize the genocide committed against the Armenian people during the final years of the Ottoman Empire, framing the decision as both a moral and historical obligation. The resolution explicitly notes that any denial, minimization, or distortion of the historical truth surrounding these events must be firmly condemned.

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The explanatory statement accompanying Foreign Minister Sa'ar’s proposal details the systematic nature of the atrocities, which began in April 1915 with the arrest, deportation, and execution of hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and leaders in Constantinople.

Following the removal of the community's leadership, the Ottoman government executed a targeted campaign to eliminate the population: men were conscripted into forced labor and systematically murdered, while women, children, and the elderly were uprooted and sent on brutal death marches into the Syrian desert. These actions resulted in the deaths of approximately 1.5 million people and the near-total destruction of a millennia-old cultural heritage in the Anatolian region.

The resolution emphasizes that despite extensive and definitive historical documentation, the Armenian Genocide remains the target of an institutionalized campaign of minimization and denial, characterized largely by a manipulative rewriting of history books by Turkey.

While 32 countries have already formally recognized the Armenian Genocide through legislative acts, parliamentary resolutions, or executive declarations, Israel has historically hesitated to take this step due to complex, fluctuating strategic ties with Turkey.

Moving the resolution forward represents a major shift in Israel's foreign policy calculus, prioritizing historical memory over diplomatic friction with Ankara. Following cabinet review, the resolution will be forwarded to the Knesset for final parliamentary approval.