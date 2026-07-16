Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says he is optimistic after talks with Israel

Sources close to President Joseph Aoun describe the discussions as having taken place in a "positive atmosphere," with a clear commitment from the United States to support Beirut's security requests.

According to these officials, Lebanon remains determined to honor the commitments made as part of the negotiations. Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that the diplomatic path is the only option for safeguarding the country's sovereignty and preventing a new military escalation.

The United States announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached on the terms for implementing "pilot zones" between Israel and Lebanon. This arrangement provides for the gradual withdrawal of the IDF from certain areas, which will then be taken over by the Lebanese army under American supervision.

Israel will nevertheless retain positions deemed strategic in southern Lebanon, notably in the Ali Taher ridge sector, where the army believes an important underground Hezbollah complex remains active. The terms of its dismantling are still under review so as not to compromise the diplomatic process.

This rapprochement comes as Hezbollah continues to reject any disarmament, despite it being stipulated in the memorandum of understanding concluded at the end of June, insisting that "without Hezbollah, nothing will happen."