Liridon Rexspi transferred money to Mossad informants in the country, as well as sending funds to sub-informants operating in Syria via cryptocoin

Liridon Rexhepi, a Kosovar citizen, was arrested and indicted by authorities for allegedly having "managed the financial operations" of the Mossad, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported Tuesday.

Rexpi reportedly transferred money to Mossad informants - who filmed targets using drones, waged psychological warfare against Palestinian politicians, and gathered information about the situation in Syria. He also made a large number of cash transfers to agents in Turkey through Western Union bank.

As Rexhepi landed in Turkey on August 25, the authorities in the country began to track and record him. On August 30, he was arrested by the Istanbul police's anti-terror unit. He was tried in a Turkish court, admitted that he carried out cash transfers to the institution through Eastern Europe - mainly from Kosovo – and imprisoned.

