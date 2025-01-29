Egyptian president rejects resettling Gazans after Trump proposal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi firmly rejected any possibility of forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt in a press conference on Wednesday.

"The deportation and displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice in which we cannot participate," Sisi said, emphasizing that this position is motivated by national security considerations.

Egypt cannot allow such an "exodus" due to its potential impact on the country's national security. This comes after US President Donald Trump's proposal for Egypt and Jordan to host displaced Palestinians from Gaza, which was firmly rejected by both countries and by the Palestinians themselves. Critics argue that the plan risks causing a permanent displacement of Gazans and jeopardizes the prospects of a Palestinian state. Jordan, which already hosts a significant population of Palestinians, has also expressed its categorical refusal.