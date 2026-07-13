Area in West Bank officially becomes an Israeli city

Givat Zeev, in the west Bank, was officially recognized as an Israeli city after the signing, on Sunday, of a decree by the head of the IDF Central Command, General Avi Bluth.

Founded in 1977, about 3 miles northwest of Jerusalem, Givat Ze'ev now has nearly 35,000 residents and boasts one of the highest population growth rates in Israel.

Thanks to this change of status, the locality moves from the rank of local council to that of a municipality. This development makes it possible to adapt infrastructure, municipal services, and urban development to the growing population.

The mayor of Givat Ze'ev, Yossi Asraf, called it "a historic moment," adding that this decision constitutes "a tremendous engine of growth" for the Jerusalem area and "excellent news for our residents." He also assured that the development of the city would preserve "its warm, rural, and community character."

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, also welcomed this decision. He stated his intention to “continue to strengthen the settlements” in the West Bank, which he considers an essential element of Israel’s security. “We will continue to create more and more farms and settlements that will serve as a protective wall for Ra’anana, Tel Aviv, Giv'atayim, Jerusalem, and the entire State of Israel,” he said.