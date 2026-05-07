Despite Hamas refusal to disarm, Israel is not planning a ground op. in Gaza

Despite a consolidation of power by Hamas and their outright refusal to disarm, the Israeli government is not planning a return to ground maneuvers in the Gaza Strip in the immediate future.

According to Israeli sources from i24NEWS, the decision is rooted in a strategic "prioritization of threats" as Israel manages a volatile multi-front conflict.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire, Hamas has moved to solidify its administrative hold on the enclave.

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Far from fading away, the group recently held internal elections for its political bureau and continues to dismiss international demands for disarmament. Recent high-level negotiations involving the Peace Council reportedly ended in a stalemate, yet Prime Minister Netanyahu remains hesitant to green-light a military solution to "finish the job."

The primary deterrent for a new Gaza campaign is not a lack of political will, but a calculated conservation of military hardware. An Israeli official confirmed that with active tensions involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and direct threats from Iran, the IDF must be frugal with its munitions.

"Every missile fired at Hamas right now is a missile we won't have against Hezbollah or Iran." — Israeli Official

While Hamas is maintaining its grip, it is not currently undergoing a significant military rearmament. Officials claim the group is primarily focused on the distribution of humanitarian aid rather than restocking heavy weaponry.

Under these conditions, the Israeli security establishment believes the status quo in the south is manageable, allowing the IDF to keep its primary focus, and its arsenal, pointed toward more pressing northern and regional threats.