Gap emerges between Board of Peace roadmap and Israel's policy on the ground

A growing disconnect has emerged between the Board of Peace's published roadmap for Gaza and Israel's declared military policy, despite the understandings reached with Hamas.

The Board of Peace's 15-point roadmap, released over the weekend, states that once implementation begins, Israel is to halt offensive military operations in Gaza while Hamas simultaneously ceases all military activity.

Israeli officials, however, insist there has been no change in operational policy.

"There is no ceasefire," Israeli sources told i24NEWS. "We will continue to respond to every threat and carry out operations whenever necessary."

The comments come as Israeli strikes in Gaza were reported again on Sunday, showing the Israeli Defense Forces plan to continue military operation policy as is.

Responding to the discrepancy, a senior US official dismissed the significance of the public statements coming from both sides.

"It doesn't matter what Palestinian or Israeli officials say," the US official said. "The binding documents are President Trump's 20-point Peace Plan and the 15-point Roadmap, both published in full transparency by the Board of Peace."

According to the US official, the framework is explicit: once implementation officially begins, the Israel Defense Forces are to immediately suspend offensive operations in Gaza, while Hamas is obligated to halt all military activity at the same time.