Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo stall over Hamas disarmament

Egyptian-mediated negotiations aimed at securing a lasting end to the war in the Gaza Strip have reached an impasse over the issue of disarming Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, according to Palestinian sources familiar with the talks to AFP.

Discussions involving Palestinian factions and regional mediators in Cairo have made progress on several issues, but Hamas's weapons arsenal remains the primary obstacle to a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict.

"Discussions are continuing, but the views remain deeply divergent. The issue of weapons is currently the only real sticking point," a source close to the negotiations told AFP.

Another Palestinian source involved in the talks said there had been advances on other aspects of the negotiations but acknowledged that the future of Hamas's military capabilities remained the most contentious issue.

According to Palestinian representatives, armed factions insist that any agreement on disarmament must be tied to a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. However, that prospect appears unlikely in the near term.

The peace framework backed by US President Trump and endorsed by the United Nations envisions a full Israeli military withdrawal only in the longer term. Israel currently maintains control over approximately 60% of Gaza's territory and continues to conduct occasional military operations despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.

Both sides have blamed each other for the deadlock. Hamas has accused Israel of failing to fulfill commitments related to humanitarian assistance, while Israel insists that Hamas must fully disarm before meaningful political progress can be achieved.

Several Palestinian sources said Hamas and other armed groups have expressed willingness in principle to transfer part of their weapons stockpiles to a future Palestinian governing structure that has yet to be established. However, the proposal falls short of Israel's demands.

Israel has consistently called for the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, beginning with Hamas. Previous proposals involving the freezing or secure storage of weapons have been rejected by Israeli officials.

The Cairo negotiations include representatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad but exclude Fatah, the dominant faction within the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah.