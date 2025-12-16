Hundreds protest prisoner allowance reform in the West Bank

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated on Sunday in several cities across the West Bank to protest reforms to the prisoner allowance system administered by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Rallies were held in Ramallah, Tulkarem, and Nablus, drawing families of detainees as well as relatives of Palestinians killed or wounded during clashes with Israeli forces.

The protests reflect growing internal opposition to a reform that the PA appears determined to implement, despite public backlash.

The policy, signed in February by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, changes the criteria for prisoner payments, making them dependent on social and economic need rather than the length of a prison sentence.

The PA says the move is aimed at transforming the payments into a standard social welfare system, following international criticism that the previous framework violated donor conditions. Last month, the controversy contributed to the dismissal of the Palestinian finance minister.

During the demonstrations, speakers accused the PA of undermining 'the Palestinian national struggle,' arguing that the reform falsely presents a political decision as social policy. In Ramallah, the wife of a prisoner said her family, along with those of at least 1,612 detainees, has not received any payments for more than eight months.

Israel has expressed skepticism over the implementation of the reform, claiming payments continue under the previous structure.

In late November, Israel’s National Security Council sent a delegation to Brussels to argue that the so-called “pay-to-slay” mechanism remains in place.

European officials have acknowledged some irregularities but say evidence of systematic concealment is limited. An audit supported by the United States is expected to be launched next year at the PA’s request.

The European Union, the PA’s largest donor, has reiterated that continued financial assistance is contingent on concrete reforms, voicing dissatisfaction with recent developments. The PA says applications for social aid through the public welfare agency Tamkeen have increased in recent weeks after a slow initial rollout of the new system.