IDF eliminates the head of a central Hamas funds transfer network

The IDF has announced that it had successfully eliminated Ihab Khrizim, in the Khan Younis area in Gaza. Khrizim was the head of a central Hamas funds transfer network, and was responsible for managing the transfer of millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing.

In recent months, Khrizim continued to violate the ceasefire agreement, helping enable the terrorist group to execute imminent attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. the IDF called his death a "significant blow to Hamas’ rehabilitation and force-building efforts."

In addition to Khrizim, during the strike, the IDF took out Mohammed al-Habash, a unit commander in Hamas’ production headquarters. Throughout the war, al-Habash took part in manufacturing weapons for Hamas.