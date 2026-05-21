Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has issued an extraordinary demand to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), calling for the immediate suspension of all support to the Turkish organization IHH, which Israel designates as a terrorist organization.

In an official letter sent Thursday to WFP leadership, Major General Yoram Halevi said Israeli authorities had received information indicating that UN-linked humanitarian assistance, including fuel, had been transferred within the Gaza Strip to the IHH organization.

COGAT stressed that the group has been designated a terrorist organization in Israel since May 2008 and is banned under Israeli law.

The Israeli body also accused IHH of involvement in facilitating recent flotillas to Gaza, arguing that its activities extend beyond humanitarian work and into politically motivated operations connected to militant networks.

COGAT warned that any transfer of aid, fuel or other resources to designated terrorist organizations constitutes a serious violation and may carry legal consequences. The letter emphasized that Israel views “with utmost severity” any attempt to exploit humanitarian aid channels for the benefit of such groups, whether directly or indirectly.

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Reiterating its position, COGAT said the humanitarian aid mechanism into Gaza is intended exclusively for civilian relief and must not be diverted to entities linked to Hamas or other designated organizations under the guise of humanitarian assistance. It added that any deviation from established procedures or cooperation with such entities would be dealt with firmly.