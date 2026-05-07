Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Wednesday that hundreds of boxes of specialized pesticides had been delivered to Gaza to help combat a growing rat infestation amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

According to COGAT, the shipment was coordinated in cooperation with the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center and included pest-control materials aimed at addressing the spread of rodents in displacement camps across Gaza.

The agency said the delivery came in addition to 20 tons of pesticides and extermination equipment already transferred into the territory.

COGAT added that roughly 110 tons of pesticides have been coordinated in recent weeks in partnership with humanitarian organizations and international actors.

The aid effort comes as rising temperatures, overcrowding, and worsening sanitation conditions have fueled an increase in rodents, insects, and parasites in areas sheltering displaced Palestinians. Waste accumulation and contaminated water near tent encampments have intensified public health concerns.

Humanitarian groups have warned for weeks that the environment in Gaza is becoming increasingly hazardous, with residents reporting rat bites and damage to their remaining belongings caused by rodents.

According to the World Health Organization’s representative in Gaza, approximately 17,000 cases of infections linked to rodents and ectoparasites have been documented since the start of the year.

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The transfer of humanitarian supplies into Gaza remains subject to Israeli oversight and restrictions. Israel classifies certain materials as “dual-use” items, goods that could potentially serve both civilian and military purposes, and says such products must be carefully monitored to prevent diversion by Hamas or other armed groups.