Two Palestinians killed during clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank village

Two Palestinians were killed overnight during clashes with Israeli security forces in the village of Deir Jarir in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, according to Palestinian media reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops, along with Border Police and Israel Police officers, entered the village after receiving reports that Israeli civilians had gone into the area to retrieve livestock believed to belong to them. According to the military, the forces were deployed to prevent friction between Israeli residents and local Palestinians and to safely evacuate the civilians.

The IDF said a small group of Israeli civilians searched for the livestock after identifying the animals through ownership markings while security forces secured the operation.

A violent confrontation erupted, with Palestinians throwing stones and concrete blocks at Israeli forces. Two members of the security forces were injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

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The troops responded with live fire "to remove the threat," the IDF said, adding that hits were identified.

Palestinian media reported that two men, aged 26 and 52, were killed in the incident, while several others were wounded. The Palestinian Red Crescent said one man sustained critical abdominal injuries, after he was wounded in an attack by Israeli settlers.