Israeli authorities said Tuesday they thwarted an attempt to smuggle hundreds of tobacco pouches into the Gaza Strip after the products were discovered hidden inside a shipment of wheelchairs intended as humanitarian aid.

The shipment was intercepted during a routine security inspection at a crossing used for transferring goods into Gaza. According to the Ministry of Defense's Land Crossings Authority and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the tobacco was concealed within an international aid shipment of wheelchairs designated for people with disabilities.

Security inspectors from the Land Crossings Authority, working alongside COGAT officials, uncovered the hidden tobacco during a screening process that all goods entering Gaza undergo. Israeli authorities said inspection procedures have recently been expanded and intensified due to a rise in smuggling attempts.

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COGAT described the incident as a "cynical exploitation" of a medical aid shipment and warned that such cases undermine the credibility of humanitarian assistance mechanisms.

"The full responsibility for the contents of the shipments lies with the organizations and entities coordinating them," COGAT said in a statement. "Any deviation from established procedures will result in immediate enforcement measures."

Following the discovery, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi ordered both a security and criminal investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the smuggling attempt.

Halevi said the incident highlighted the importance of strict oversight of aid deliveries into Gaza.

"While Israel allows and facilitates the entry of humanitarian aid and medical equipment, Hamas and other actors continue to exploit every opportunity, including medical shipments, for smuggling and strengthening their capabilities," he said.

He added that authorities would continue to strengthen monitoring measures and conduct thorough inspections of all cargo entering the enclave.

"We will act with determination and zero tolerance against anyone who attempts to exploit the humanitarian aid mechanism for the benefit of terrorist organizations," Halevi said.