Qatar Airways reschedules flights for World Cup

'We have to withdraw from many destinations in order to relieve capacity and make room for others'

During this year’s FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, the local airline Qatar Airways will reschedule its flights, The National reported.

The airline will change its slots of arrival and departure and cancel some destinations due to the “huge rush” of visitors expected to take part in the famous sporting event, Akbar Al Baker, group chief executive, said.

“We have to withdraw from many destinations in order to relieve capacity and make room for others [airlines] also to come to Doha and utilize the slots, which otherwise would be nearly impossible to sustain, and this would happen during just the 30-day period,” he said at a press conference in Doha according to the daily.

Additionally, Qatar Airlines will ask some of its partners to operate some of their flights, Al Baker said.

It is the first time an Arab country is hosting the prestigious football tournament, and around 1.2 million tickets have already been sold, the organizer said on Wednesday.

"I think about 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased," Hassan Al-Thawadi, chief organizer, told the Qatar Economic Forum, AFP reported.

He added that there had been “record-breaking” demand for this year's World Cup.

"So people are actually buying and people are excited to come there. There's no doubt about that."

The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.