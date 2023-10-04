Saudi Arabia announces bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup

Only nations from the Asian and Oceanian continental confederations can bid for the 2034 World Cup, paving the way to a possible Saudi World Cup

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday officially declared its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released by the Saudi Arabian football federation, the bid is described as an ambitious endeavor aimed at delivering a world-class tournament.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's ambitious sports initiatives, personally confirmed the kingdom's bid for the 2034 World Cup.

“The Kingdom’s desire to host the 2034 World Cup is a reflection of the comprehensive renaissance it has achieved at all levels.”

This announcement comes on the heels of FIFA's decision on Wednesday to award joint hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with matches also scheduled to take place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The inclusion of South American venues is part of the commemoration of the tournament's centenary, marking 100 years since the inaugural World Cup held in Uruguay.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Saudi Arabia's Ali Al-Bulaihi throws the ball back in bounds during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, in Lusail, Qatar

FIFA, in its statement, detailed that while there will be select matches in South America, including venues in Montevideo, Buenos Aires, and Asuncion, the majority of games will be hosted by the three principal countries. This approach seeks to balance the celebration of the World Cup's history with the operational feasibility of the event.

Furthermore, FIFA issued a directive stating only nations from the Asian and Oceanian continental confederations can bid for the 2034 World Cup, paving the way to a possible Saudi World Cup.