Qatari official praises October 7 attack in Arab League speech

Al-Nassr's remarks included accusing Jews of being "killers of prophets," a well-known antisemitic trope

FILE - The Saudi delegation attends an extraordinary session of the Arab League foreign ministers to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, April 21, 2019
FILE - The Saudi delegation attends an extraordinary session of the Arab League foreign ministers to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, April 21, 2019AP Photo/Amr Nabil 2019©

During an Arab League session on Monday, Essa Al-Nassr, a member of the Qatari legislative Shura council, delivered a speech marked by antisemitic rhetoric and calls for violence against Israel, prompting widespread condemnation.

Al-Nassr's remarks included accusing Jews of being "killers of prophets," a well-known antisemitic trope. 

He asserted, "There will be no peace nor negotiations with the Zionist entity for one reason: because their mentality does not recognize negotiations, but rather only… breaking promises and lying… They only recognize one thing, which is killings; since they are killers of prophets.”

Video poster

In reference to the October 7th massacre, Al-Nassr hailed it as a "prelude to the annihilation of the corruption of the ‘second Zionist entity’ upon earth," suggesting further violence against Israel. 

He also invoked religious narratives, suggesting a divine promise for the ingathering of Jews in Palestine before an apocalyptic "battle of the next generation" that would end the Jewish state.

Gouvernement du Qatar
Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Ruler of Qatar during a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, in Doha, October 17, 2016Gouvernement du Qatar

These inflammatory remarks not only perpetuate dangerous stereotypes but also incite violence against Jews and the State of Israel. 

Al-Nassr's comments have drawn swift condemnation from international quarters and comes as Qatar mulls its role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

The United Nations and various human rights organizations have denounced his speech as hateful and called for accountability.

