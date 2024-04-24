During an Arab League session on Monday, Essa Al-Nassr, a member of the Qatari legislative Shura council, delivered a speech marked by antisemitic rhetoric and calls for violence against Israel, prompting widespread condemnation.

Al-Nassr's remarks included accusing Jews of being "killers of prophets," a well-known antisemitic trope.

He asserted, "There will be no peace nor negotiations with the Zionist entity for one reason: because their mentality does not recognize negotiations, but rather only… breaking promises and lying… They only recognize one thing, which is killings; since they are killers of prophets.”

In reference to the October 7th massacre, Al-Nassr hailed it as a "prelude to the annihilation of the corruption of the ‘second Zionist entity’ upon earth," suggesting further violence against Israel.

He also invoked religious narratives, suggesting a divine promise for the ingathering of Jews in Palestine before an apocalyptic "battle of the next generation" that would end the Jewish state.

Gouvernement du Qatar

These inflammatory remarks not only perpetuate dangerous stereotypes but also incite violence against Jews and the State of Israel.

Al-Nassr's comments have drawn swift condemnation from international quarters and comes as Qatar mulls its role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The United Nations and various human rights organizations have denounced his speech as hateful and called for accountability.