US destroys Houthi targets in Red Sea, Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that it had destroyed two unmanned vessels in the Red Sea.

The statement, published on X, said that US also "successfully destroyed one ground control station and one command and control node in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen."

This comes after the Houthis sunk a ship in the Red Sea, leaving at least one casuality in the second commercial vessel sunk by the Iran-backed group.

Earlier this week, the US Navy saved the crew of a Greek ship attacked by the Houthis.

The Houthis began targeting commercial liners after the October 7 attack on Israel, declaring solidarity with the Palestinians as the Israeli army began operations in the Gaza Strip.

In response, a US-led coalition began operating against the Houthis, which are funded by Iran and are in control of much of Yemen.

US officials have said this is the most intense maritime fighting the Navy faced since World War II.