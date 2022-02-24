Opponents of Ukraine invasion voice dissent in Russia

'This is an unparalleled atrocity for which there is and cannot be justification'

Though many pro-government outlets are welcoming President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, not all in Russia are pleased with the move, and a number of dissidents are voicing their opposition.

Pro-Putin Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov echoed the position of many state-friendly voices when he hailed the incursion as “the day on which the righteous de-Nazification of Ukraine begins” on his YouTube show Solovyov LIVE.

He argued that Russia “had no choice but to coerce Ukraine into peace.”

However, this perspective is far from unanimous - at least 86 journalists and media notables in Russia signed a petition denouncing Moscow’s incursion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

Additionally, over a hundred city officials across Moscow, Ryazan, St Petersburg, and other localities inked a letter urging the people of Russia not to participate in the Ukraine operation

“We, the deputies elected by the people, unreservedly condemn the attack of the Russian army on Ukraine,” the letter announced.

“This is an unparalleled atrocity for which there is and cannot be justification.”

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny also spoke out against Russia’s Ukraine operation during his court hearing on Thursday, calling those behind the war “bandits and thieves.”

Demonstrators opposing the conflict in Ukraine are said to be planning large rallies across Russia’s cities, which are expected to take place on Thursday.