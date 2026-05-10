In Kyiv, a collective Jewish wedding ceremony symbolizes hope after the ceasefire.

For the first time since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the respite brought about by the recent ceasefire has allowed the Jewish community of Kyiv to organize an exceptional event: a large collective Jewish wedding ceremony, marked by scenes of emotion and resilience.

The celebration was held at the "Beit Menachem" community center in the Ukrainian capital and quickly drew attention far beyond the Jewish community, receiving significant coverage from local media.

In a city long marked by warning sirens, bombings, and daily uncertainty, several couples chose to marry religiously, under the chuppah, after years of living together was delayed by the war.

Among them, a 92-year-old couple deeply moved the participants, becoming one of the most striking symbols of this extraordinary evening. Newlyweds, couples aged 65, and nonagenarians stood side by side under the wedding canopy, in an atmosphere mixing joy, relief, and emotion.

Children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren surrounded the newlyweds, offering a powerful image of continuity and heritage despite the hardships Ukraine has faced since the beginning of the conflict.

The Chief Rabbi of Kyiv, Yonatan Markovitch, described this ceremony as one of the most moving moments experienced by the community in recent years.

“Seeing a 92-year-old couple step under the chuppah is not something ordinary,” he said. “We have long been under the shadow of war, with uncertainty and daily challenges having become a normal reality. And it is precisely in this complex reality that people choose to pause for a moment to proclaim we are continuing the chain of generations, we are preserving our tradition, and we are building a Jewish home.”

In a Ukraine scarred by more than four years of war, this evening offered a rare interlude of light and hope.