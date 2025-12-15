US Officials Unveil 'Unprecedented' Security Guarantees in Ukraine Peace Talks

Two US officials briefed the media on the ongoing talks in Berlin over a comprehensive peace framework for Ukraine, describing the meetings as the most advanced phase of negotiations to date. The discussions involved President Zelensky, senior Ukrainian officials, and European leaders over more than two days.

Officials said there was “real consensus on a number of critical issues.” One US official described the talks as “really positive in almost every respect,” adding that “everything in the 20-point plan was touched.”

At the heart of the emerging deal are unprecedented security guarantees. According to US officials, the package includes “article 5–like guarantees,” extensive monitoring, verification, deterrence, and deconfliction mechanisms. One official said it represents “the most robust set of security protocols the Ukrainians and Europeans have ever seen” and noted that the offer would be submitted to the US Senate if a final deal is reached.

Officials emphasized that the guarantees are being offered as a limited-time window. “Those guarantees will not be on the table forever,” one official said, noting that President Trump is willing to lean in politically and institutionally. The stated goal of the package is to permanently halt Russian westward expansion, contrasting it with previous US administrations.

The talks also advanced a postwar prosperity and reconstruction plan, with US officials confirming that BlackRock, led by Larry Fink, and the World Bank are contributing pro bono to the financial and rebuilding framework. The plan addresses frozen Russian assets, compensation for war victims, rebuilding, and long-term economic viability, with strong backing signaled by European governments.

Territorial issues remain sensitive but have narrowed significantly. Officials say about 90% of technical issues have been defined or resolved, leaving remaining sovereignty questions for Ukraine and Russia to finalize. One official said multiple “thought-provoking ideas” were presented to President Zelensky, bringing discussions considerably closer to bridging remaining gaps.

US officials said the talks in Berlin mark a crucial step toward a potential comprehensive peace framework, with security, economic recovery, and territorial issues all progressing under intense diplomatic engagement.