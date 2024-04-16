Zelensky: Hypocrisy in dividing aid between Ukraine and Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described on Tuesday the division of American aid between Israel and his country as a "disgrace".

Zelensky said the decision to divide the aid, made by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson is not a security-related decision, but purely political.

Zelensky added in an interview with the "PBS": "This is a disgrace to the whole world and to democracy, for those who only talk about democracy."

He added that if Congress divided this aid between Israel and Ukraine, it means this is an election issue in the United States.

Zelensky concluded by saying, "This is pure politics. No one cares about what happens in Ukraine, they only care about their acceptance rate, and that's the bottom line."

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

It was noted that Johnson was planning to introduce separate bills for voting on aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine this week.

At the same time, the White House rejected the idea of potential seperation.