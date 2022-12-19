World Cup 2022 in photos: highlights of tournament in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup captured in pictures, showing the controversies, the claims, and the superb moments of sport
The solidarity gesture of the Iranian team
In protest against the Iranian regime's crackdown on protesters, the national team decided to remain silent and not sing their anthem in their first game in Qatar.
German players and sports minister challenge FIFA
The German players posed for an official photo, clasping a hand over their mouths to denounce FIFA's decision to ban the wearing of the "One love" armband during matches in Qatar, while at the same time the minister German Nancy Faeser appeared with said armband in the stands.
Morocco's feat
For the first time in history, an Arab and African team reached the semi-finals of a World Cup, a feat hailed around the globe and a source of pride for the Arab world.
Ronaldo's tears
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears during his team's defeat against Morocco, seeing the dream of leading his team to a World Cup final shattered.
Coach making history
Moroccan coach Walid Regragui, appointed only 81 days before the tournament, and who spent most of his football career in France, is the first African coach to have led a team to the quarter-finals of a World Cup, and the first coach of African descent to take an African team to the semi-finals.
World Cup tinged with claims
The World Cup, which took place in a context of war in Ukraine, demonstrations in Iran, and in a country where LGBT rights are not respected, saw many spectators and players express demands and protests.
Palestinian flag - guest of honor
Throughout the tournament, Arab fans waved the Palestinian flag in the stands, a gesture claimed as "peaceful resistance to the 'Israeli occupation." The Moroccan team also posed with the same flag during their victory against Spain.
First female referee
During the Germany-Costa Rica meeting, French Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a match of a men's World Cup.
First Tel Aviv-Doha flight
Six direct flights linking Tel Aviv and Doha were made available to Israeli supporters for the first time in history. Israel and Qatar have also agreed on the opening of a temporary diplomatic office during the period of the World Cup, thus making it possible to provide consular services to the thousands of Israelis visiting the Gulf state during the tournament.
Fan zone for migrant workers in Qatar
Every evening, thousands of Nepali, Indian or Bangladeshi workers gathered to watch the matches in a fan zone opened specifically for them, in the southwest of Doha.
Duel between Mbappe and Messi
Everyone was eagerly awaiting the meeting between the two football legends, and they were not disappointed. On December 18, Argentina won the World Cup in a thrilling match.
Argentina, new world champion
A legendary apotheosis for a legendary player: Lionel Messi's Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday beating France (3-3) on penalties, at the end of what was one of the greatest football matches in history.