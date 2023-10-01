It was one of the fiercest, most critical battles of the war, whose outcome would turn the tide definitively in Israel’s favor

The Chinese farm. A seemingly innocent name, it carries with it one of the biggest traumas to happen to the IDF. It was the site of one of the most difficult battles during the Yom Kippur War, one that cost the lives of more than 150 Israeli soldiers. But it also paved the way for a large Israeli force to cross into Egypt, a move seen as decisive in the course of that war.

Yitzhak Mordecai was a battalion commander in that war, and in an interview with us he spoke about the hardships of the battle and how he was able to relive it many years later with one of the Egyptian commanders who fought on the other side.

