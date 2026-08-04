Boy George’s AI pro-Israel anthem is not the win some think it is

In a cultural climate where public support for Israel often comes at a professional cost, it is no surprise that Boy George’s latest release, an AI-generated reggae track titled We Will Dance Again, has been warmly embraced by many Jewish and pro-Israel audiences. And it's understandable why this is the case. There have been relatively few high-profile figures in recent years willing to state such support so explicitly.

Boy George, to his credit, has been consistent. He has spoken out in defense of the Jewish community in media appearances (most notably in a viral clip on Irish television), on social media, and even on the sidelines of the Eurovision stage (where he represented San Marino, because why not). That willingness has cost him professionally, including the loss of a role in a West End revival of Jesus Christ Superstar.

But appreciation for the sentiment should not eclipse scrutiny of the substance.

The reality is that We Will Dance Again is not good advocacy, and it is abysmal art. It raises a more uncomfortable question: have pro-Israel and Jewish advocacy audiences become so starved for cultural support that they are willing to accept anything, regardless of quality or credibility?

The Culture Club star has a checkered past, including a conviction for handcuffing an escort to his radiator and beating him. He has served his time, and I do believe that every saint has a past and every sinner has a future. But, from an outside perspective, these kinds of incidents live long in people's minds. Put it this way; if Boy George was supporting the other side, I can guarantee this would be the first thing out of the advocate's mouths.

As for the song itself, it is AI-generated "slop", leaving open the question of how much of it reflects genuine artistic intent versus algorithmic assembly. This matters, particularly for younger audiences, where skepticism toward AI-produced music is growing. For many, it signals inauthenticity, a shortcut that replaces creative effort with replication. It is unclear how much input Boy George used for this song, but he is undoubtedly a very talented songwriter and musician. Creating this from prompts on an AI website implies a degree of laziness, which is out of place for a song with such a serious topic, such as the October 7th massacre.

The song’s lyrics veer into clumsy and, at times, jarring territory, especially in their attempt to reference atrocities. Here is the line that really stuck out for me:

"You never mentioned October 7th. Young girls raped against trees. Murdered brutally for the crime of dancing."

Set against a disjointed reggae backdrop, the result feels less like a meaningful tribute or an act of solidarity, and more like a David Brent/Michael Scott level of accidentally offensive execution.

For those already aligned with Israel, the song functions as affirmation. But for anyone outside that circle, particularly those disengaged or undecided, it risks reinforcing negative perceptions. Instead of drawing people in, it may push them away, reducing a complex and painful reality to something that feels superficial or even exploitative.

This is not an isolated phenomenon. In recent years, Israel has at times been quick to embrace high-profile supporters without sufficient regard for how those figures are perceived more broadly From disgraced actor Kevin Spacey getting the red carpet treatment at the Knesset, to narcissistic streamer Clavicular being fawned over by members of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the pattern suggests a reactive rather than strategic approach to public diplomacy. If the faces associated with a cause are polarising or the content produced in its name is substandard, the broader message suffers.

In the sense of soft power, support matters, especially endorsements from celebrities and cultural figures. But not all support is equal, and not all publicity is beneficial. Advocacy, particularly in a conflict as scrutinized and emotionally charged as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, demands a level of seriousness, authenticity, and quality that this release simply does not meet.

If someone serves slop on a plate for us, we should think about it critically before we consume it.