Iran says the IAEA cannot visit nuclear sites bombed by the US | LIVE BLOG

Qatari and Pakistani mediators have concluded their separate meetings with the US and Iran in Doha. Qatari Foreign Ministry says they made positive progress on issues related to the MoU, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. Both countries, according to the statement, agreed to continue discussions with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time. Addressing US servicemembers on Wednesday, Vice President Vance said that US intelligence indicates Iran is further away from developing a nuclear bomb than in the last 20 or 30 years.

Meanwhile, a US official spoke to i24NEWS about the claim that $3 billion in Iranian assets will be released, saying, "No frozen assets have been released, and no frozen assets will be released unless Iran meets the requirements outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). As outlined in the MOU, the United States must approve how the assets will be used. If Iranian assets are released, they will be used to purchase American agricultural products from American farmers, to feed the Iranian people." READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY