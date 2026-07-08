Egypt's World Cup campaign ended in controversy Tuesday after head coach Hossam Hassan appeared to move toward a supporter waving an Israeli flag following his team's defeat to Argentina.

The incident took place shortly after the final whistle, as Hassan was making his way back toward the locker room. According to witnesses, the Egyptian coach noticed the flag in the stands and reacted angrily, heading in the direction of the supporter before security staff quickly stepped in and prevented any contact.

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The situation reportedly escalated further when Ibrahim Hassan, Hossam Hassan's brother and assistant coach, became involved in a separate altercation with a photographer. Both men eventually left the area.

The episode added a political dimension to Egypt's exit from the tournament and followed another charged moment earlier in the competition. After Egypt's round-of-16 win over Australia, Hassan walked across the pitch carrying a Palestine Liberation Organization flag and dedicated the victory to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people.

Videos from that match, widely circulated online, showed fans chanting "Free Palestine" as Hassan made his way around the stadium. Speaking afterward, the coach said his "heart and soul" were with the Palestinians.

Ahead of the Argentina match, Hassan again defended his position, saying: "If anyone in the world does not feel the suffering of the Palestinian people, then they are not human."

The latest incident is likely to draw scrutiny from tournament organizers, as the World Cup once again finds itself at the intersection of sport, politics and international tensions."