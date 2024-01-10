Group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers has glorified October 7 massacre, terrorism

A social media group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in the Gaza Strip was revealed to contain messages celebrating the Hamas massacre of October 7, according to an investigation published Wednesday by UN Watch, a non-governmental organization that monitors the world body.

Also on Wednesday, an Israeli report by Kan indicated that the Shin Bet internal security agency chief Ronen Bar recommended presenting to the Hague evidence of UNRWA’s ties to the terrorist organization Hamas.

According to the UN Watch report, the UNRWA teachers had celebrated murderers and rapists, praising and glorifying the Hamas attackers as "heroes,” with one comment highlighting the "education" the terrorists received. In addition, gleeful messages were shared containing photos of dead or captured Israelis and others urged the execution of the hostages.

“This is the motherlode of UNRWA teachers’ incitement to Jihadi terrorism,” executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer, said in a statement.

The Telegram social media group was originally made to support UNRWA teachers, but after October 7 the participants regularly shared videos, photos and messages inciting jihadi terrorism and openly celebrating the massacre and rape of civilians, alongside the business as usual which contained dozens of files containing names, ID numbers, schedules and teaching materials, as well as information for getting paid.

Many examples were provided, such as claiming the group admin was Waseem Medhat Abo El Ula and was on an official UNRWA contract, in one post he shared a photo of a suicide bomb vest wired with explosives, with the caption: “Wait, sons of Judaism,” as well as a video glorifying Hamas attacks.

Another example provided by UN Watch was Abdallah Mehjez, who urged Gaza civilians “not to heed warnings to move out of harm’s way,” and instead serve as human shields. Before his UNRWA employment, the English teacher worked for the BBC.

In previous reports and recent testimony before the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, UN Watch has documented how UNRWA teachers systematically indoctrinate Palestinian children and encourage terrorism and antisemitism.

During the war in Gaza, there was evidence that some of the Hamas terrorists who participated in the massacre were UNRWA employees. The agency’s institutions were also used to house tunnel shafts in schools and humanitarian sites, for the storage of explosives, in addition to the incitement taught to children.