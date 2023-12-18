South Africa threatens citizens who join IDF with prosecution

"South Africans need prior government approval to legally fight in Israel," the Foreign Ministry noted

The South African government issued a stern warning on Monday that any of its citizens who travel to Israel to fight alongside the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza could face criminal prosecution upon returning home.

The Foreign Ministry statement comes amid reports that some South Africans have enlisted with Israeli forces or are considering doing so to support military campaign in Gaza.

The government says such action violates international law.

"South Africans need prior government approval to legally fight in Israel," the Foreign Ministry noted, adding that even naturalized citizens risk losing their nationality by partaking in a war the country adamantly opposes.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Tensions have escalated in Gaza since the ruling terrorist group Hamas initiated unprecedented attacks on October 7th killing over 1,100 Israeli civilians.

Hamas has claimed that subsequent IDF offensives have killed over 19,400 people in the enclave.

AP Photo/Themba Hadebe A crowd of people protest outside the US consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Jan. 2, 2009, against Israel's air strikes on Gaza.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced the ongoing bloodshed as a "genocidal onslaught" in a display of strong solidarity with Palestinians.

The ruling ANC party frequently links the Gaza conflict to South Africa's own anti-apartheid struggle.