Trump announces run for 2024 elections

Trump vows to restore U.S. to 'glory' in speech

Former U.S. president Donald Trump announced his run for the 2024 elections in a speech Tuesday night in Florida.

Trump made his case for coming back to office, beginning by extolling his term in office, from boasting about building the world’s greatest economy to his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump slammed Biden over a litany of issues since taking office, both domestic and abroad. Biden, he said, was “the face of Washington corruption.”

"China, Iran and North Korea were in check. They respected me, they knew me well," he said.

“Businesses were pouring back” to the U.S. from China, he boasted.

“All they had to do was sit back and watch,” he said, referring to U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Our southern border has been erased,” Trump said, calling it “porous.”

Regarding the 2021 pull-out from Afghanistan, he called it “perhaps the most embarrassing moment in US history.”

Likewise, the Russian invasion of Ukraine “never would have happened.”

“Now we have a president who goes to sleep in global conferences,” he said.

“Unlike other presidents, I kept my promises,” he said.

“It does not have to be this way,” Trump continued. “Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again.”

Republicans, particularly Trump-endorsed candidates, showed a lackluster performance in U.S. elections earlier in November, with almost all races announced.

Trump faces likely competition from within the Republican Party as well as from Democrats.

He remains the subject of several investigations, most significantly over his role in instigating the January 6, 2021 riot at Capitol Hill.