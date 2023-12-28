20% of U.S. young adults hold positive view of Osama bin Laden, survey shows

1 in 5 young people have a 'positive' view of the 9/11 mastermind

A recent survey conducted by the British site DailyMail exposes that one in five young Americans, aged 18 to 29, hold a positive opinion of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and founder of Al-Qaeda.

The survey further highlights that three in ten individuals within this age group believe that the views of the anti-Semitic terrorist leader, responsible for the deaths of thousands, were a "force for good."

The findings have sparked concern among family members of the September 11 victims, describing the results as "horrific" and indicative of a troubling trend. Osama bin Laden orchestrated the 2001 hijackings that led to the deaths of 2,977 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1740394358531351004 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, another poll by DailyMail in October revealed that one in ten voters under 30 had a positive view of Hamas, despite the group's history of attacks on Israel resulting in the deaths men, women, and children.

Read more stories like this>>

•Two thirds of U.S. Zoomers see Jews as 'oppressors,' shocking new Harvard poll reveals>>

•Three ISIS-supporting teens were arrested for planning to attack the Israeli embassy in Paris>>

•Voice of the Arab-Israelis amid the war in Gaza>>