US President Trump said Tuesday that he would be willing to engage in dialogue with Hezbollah if requested by Lebanese President Aoun, who was visiting Washington for talks at the White House.

"There is the problem of Hezbollah. I am ready to talk to Hezbollah, I am ready to talk to everyone. If President Aoun wants me to speak to them, I will do so," Trump told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The US president reiterated Washington's support for Lebanon, praising the country's resilience despite years of economic and political crises. He said the United States would continue to assist Lebanon's recovery and expressed optimism about the discussions with Aoun.

Trump also pointed to the potential expansion of the Abraham Accords, describing the normalization agreements as a "considerable success." He said additional countries could join the accords in the future and suggested Lebanon could play an important role in broader regional diplomacy.

Asked about reports that Israeli forces had opened fire near Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon, Trump said the United States would examine the incident.

President Aoun thanked Trump for Washington's role in brokering the framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

"It is time for the region to become stable and secure," Aoun said, adding that he and Trump shared a common vision centered on peace.

During the talks, Aoun called for continued US political backing and increased assistance for the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing the military as the country's most trusted institution and a cornerstone of national stability. He warned that the collapse of the army during Lebanon's civil war had paved the way for the rise of militias and armed groups operating in the country's south.

The meeting took place as the Israeli military continues withdrawing from several pilot zones in southern Lebanon under a US-mediated agreement. The Lebanese army has begun deploying to areas vacated by Israeli forces, including the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiya, as part of efforts to establish state control and prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing a military presence.

According to Lebanese sources, Aoun also sought US support for a broader Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, arguing that the current redeployments should mark the beginning of a full withdrawal. Lebanese officials have also maintained that any future disarmament of Hezbollah would be a sovereign decision taken by the Lebanese government rather than a concession to Israel.

Trump also issued a fresh warning to Iran over its nuclear program, citing reports that centrifuges had been moved to the al-Makhoush mountain area. He said the United States was closely monitoring Iran's nuclear activities and warned that Washington would respond forcefully if it determined that Tehran was advancing its nuclear capabilities.