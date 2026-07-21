The Lebanese Armed Forces have urged residents not to enter the city until the security situation has stabilized and to follow the instructions of military units deployed in the area.

The development is part of a pilot program agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon with US support. On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of the initiative in several areas of southern Lebanon, in coordination with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

According to the IDF, representatives from Israel, the United States, and Lebanon are coordinating and planning the next stages of the agreement. The Israeli military also warned that it would respond decisively to any violations of the arrangement.

An Israeli military official said the redeployment in one of the pilot zones is intended to enable the Lebanese army to carry out its mission while ensuring the safety of Israeli forces, preserving their right to self-defense, and maintaining their ability to respond to security threats.

The current phase is expected to test the Lebanese army's ability to exercise full authority in the three designated pilot villages as the only force officially authorized to carry weapons there.

A final framework for the arrangement has not yet been finalized. According to Israeli officials, if Hezbollah violates the agreement, Israel is expected to respond through a coordination mechanism facilitated by US mediation.

The pilot program will also include an American oversight mechanism designed to support efforts toward Hezbollah's disarmament.