Lebanon: Israeli forces surround Hezbollah fighters in tunnel network

Israeli forces have reportedly surrounded approximately 40 Hezbollah fighters inside an extensive tunnel network beneath the Ali Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, an area that has become one of the main flashpoints in the fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Shiite group.

According to Israeli security assessments, troops have secured the tunnel system's entrances and exits, effectively preventing those inside from leaving. Israeli officials believe the fighters' supplies of food and equipment are likely to run out within the coming days.

In anticipation of possible developments, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for the possibility that the encircled fighters may attempt to break through the siege or launch attacks against Israeli positions. Israeli military officials say those inside the tunnel network have limited options for escaping the cordon.

The Ali Taher ridge is described by the Israeli military as its most challenging operational area in southern Lebanon. According to Israeli assessments, Hezbollah has constructed an extensive underground complex there, with tunnels and bunkers extending for more than a kilometer. The network is believed to function as a command-and-control center while also housing weapons stockpiles and facilities used to launch rockets.

Israel has conducted multiple airstrikes targeting the underground complex. However, Israeli military officials assess that the facility's deep underground construction prevented it from being fully destroyed from the air. As a result, ground forces have focused on sealing the tunnel system's access points rather than attempting to eliminate the complex through additional strikes.