US escalates attacks on Iran, reportedly targeting five bridges overnight | LIVE BLOG
US completes latest wave of strikes against Iran, targeting surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities
Following a series of devastating overnight strikes by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that targeted an airport, a key railway junction in Bandar Abbas, and coastal infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, US Marines boarded the vessel M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday to enforce maritime compliance. This aggressive enforcement follows the US military disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to reach Iran’s Kharg Island the previous day. President Donald Trump defended the operations, asserting that Iran’s military and drone capabilities have been severely depleted, while warning of even harsher strikes on power plants and domestic bridges if Tehran refuses to return to the negotiating table.
As the diplomatic memorandum of understanding signed last month completely collapses, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of severe global energy security risks if the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway remains blocked in the coming weeks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched retaliatory drone and missile barrages hitting locations in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan that host US military forces. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY HERE
Five bridges were hit by US strikes during overnight wave of attacks, per Iranian state media
CENTCOM confirms US completes latest wave of strikes against Iran
The attacks targeted surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. 'CENTCOM is further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.'
https://x.com/i/web/status/2077938906842992803
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Qatar intercepts missile attack, Defense Ministry says
US Marines boarded vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday to enforce maritime compliance
US Marines conducted a verification boarding of the motor tanker Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman, according to a US military statement.
The statement said US forces have redirected three commercial vessels accused of attempting to breach the naval blockade against Iran, disabled one vessel that allegedly failed to comply with instructions, and carried out one verification boarding to enforce the blockade.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2077866609138393167
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US strikes bridge in Iran connecting Bandar Abbas and Shiraz
The bridge connecting Bandar Abbas and Shiraz was attacked by an airstrike, Iranian media confirms. Traffic between the cities has been halted
https://x.com/i/web/status/2077934699201323070
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