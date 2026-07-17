Following a series of devastating overnight strikes by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that targeted an airport, a key railway junction in Bandar Abbas, and coastal infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, US Marines boarded the vessel M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday to enforce maritime compliance. This aggressive enforcement follows the US military disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to reach Iran’s Kharg Island the previous day. President Donald Trump defended the operations, asserting that Iran’s military and drone capabilities have been severely depleted, while warning of even harsher strikes on power plants and domestic bridges if Tehran refuses to return to the negotiating table.

As the diplomatic memorandum of understanding signed last month completely collapses, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of severe global energy security risks if the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway remains blocked in the coming weeks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched retaliatory drone and missile barrages hitting locations in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan that host US military forces. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY HERE