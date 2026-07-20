Pilot zone operations begin in three Lebanese villages after Rome talks

Pilot zone operations began Monday in the Lebanese villages of Froun, Srifa and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya, the US State Department announced. The move will be conducted under the Trilateral Framework and the oversight of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon.

Only Zawtar Al-Gharbiya was under IDF control.

State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said the milestone followed last week's talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome, adding that the US "will continue working closely with both parties to implement the Framework to a successful conclusion."

An Israeli official told i24NEWS the talks reinforced the agreement between Israel and Lebanon on the need to disarm Hezbollah and continue implementing the framework. The official also said the pilot areas are meant to test the Lebanese state's ability to assert sovereignty through deployments by the Lebanese Armed Forces, verified by a third party.

Under the US-brokered June 26 framework deal, Israel and Lebanon agreed to the pilot zone project, which envisions the disarmament of Hezbollah, the deployment of Lebanese troops to the south, and the progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces from what Israel calls a roughly 10 km buffer zone along the border. Israel is expected to retain positions it considers strategic, including the Ali Taher ridge, where the army believes an active underground Hezbollah complex remains.

Hezbollah has continued to reject disarmament despite it being stipulated in the memorandum of understanding, insisting that "without Hezbollah, nothing will happen."