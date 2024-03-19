Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly declared on Tuesday that Canada would discontinue future arms exports to Israel.

This decision follows the passage of a non-binding motion in the House of Commons urging the cessation of military aid to Israel, as reported by the Toronto Star.

In response to Canada's announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed regret, condemning the move as undermining Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas terrorist.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Katz emphasized Israel's ongoing fight against Hamas until the group is eradicated and all abductees are returned home.

"It is unfortunate that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel's right to self-defense against the Hamas murderers who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli citizens, including the elderly, women and children. History will judge the Canadian government's current move harshly. The State of Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all abductees are returned home," Katz stated.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Canada's parliamentary motion, initially proposed by the left-leaning New Democrats (NDP), called for the international community to pursue a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, last-minute revisions were made to the language, removing explicit support for Palestinian statehood.

After negotiations between the NDP and the ruling Liberal Party, the revised motion passed with a vote of 204 to 117. The amended motion now calls on the international community to work towards the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution.

Cole BURSTON / AFP

The motion's original provisions, including demands for an immediate ceasefire, cessation of illegal arms transfers to Hamas, and the release of hostages taken during the October 7 attack, were excluded from the final version that passed.