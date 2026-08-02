Florida: Brick thrown through window of Chabad synagogue

A 30-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly targeting a Chabad synagogue in Sarasota in what authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The suspect, identified as Brayton Laschinger, is accused of throwing a brick through a window of the Jewish community center during the early morning hours of July 29, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

According to investigators, surveillance footage and information provided by the suspect's roommate led detectives to quickly identify and arrest Laschinger. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to the attack, telling investigators he had been influenced by content he viewed on social media shortly beforehand. Police said he also acknowledged that he deliberately targeted the building because it was a Jewish place of worship.

Laschinger has been charged with criminal mischief involving damage to a religious property, with the offense being treated as a hate crime because of the alleged bias motive.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over antisemitism in the United States, where Jewish institutions have faced an increase in threats and attacks in recent years. Florida has seen several antisemitic incidents, including a 2025 arson attack targeting a Chabad center in Punta Gorda.