One might have expected it from JD Vance. The U.S. Vice President doesn’t appear to have any deep affinity for Israel, and openly embraces rhetoric that puts Jews at risk.

But Marco Rubio? Moshiach would come before the U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor would say something antisemites would embrace.

Until Monday, that is, when Rubio, a friend of Israel in his heart, told reporters that the Trump administration entered war with Iran based on the premise that Israel planned to do so first, and would be putting American troops in the region at risk for retaliatory strikes by the Iranian regime, which sees Washington and Jerusalem inextricably linked.

So, Rubio said, Trump jumped in.

For all the Jew haters who have long claimed Israel controls American foreign policy, it’s a statement that will be used as fodder for decades to come.

But for political moderates who tend to support Israel in principle, even if there are policy disagreements with the government, the statement will little doubt give them pause the next time there is a funding request for Israel, with a lingering question as to whether American support will help Israel’s ally defend itself, as intended, or whether it will be used as a worm to bait Washington into war.

The United States and Israel have long claimed they are brothers-in-arms on the Iran issue, with the regime in Tehran ‘s constant chants of “Death” to both, and its actions showing they aren’t empty words.

There is a case that could have been made – NATO Article 5-style – that the Trump administration comes to the defense of its allies, pushing back against a notion that Washington has become an unreliable partner.

But that’s not the case Rubio laid out. Instead, in his telling, America was dragged into a war that has killed six U.S. service members so far, because Israel’s action’s precipitated it.

The administration may well attempt to do some damage control and re-tool its messaging, which has been inconsistent thus far. But that Rubio soundbite will be played endlessly on every neo-Nazi podcast and 4chan board.

And much worse, it will be retold from the House and Senate floors by Israel’s enemies whenever support for the Jewish state is brought up, serving as a constant reminder to moderates who may be on the fence.