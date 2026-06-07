‘I call the shots:’ Trump says Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept whatever deal US makes with Iran

US President Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept any nuclear agreement negotiated between Washington and Tehran.

"He won't have any choice," Trump told the Financial Times in a telephone interview. "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots."

In the same interview, Trump suggested that military options remain on the table if diplomatic efforts with Tehran collapse. Asked what he would do if negotiations failed "on their merits," the US president said he would consider a US commando operation. Yet, Trump also emphasized that the strikes had not diminished his determination to pursue a negotiated agreement with Tehran.

Trump's remarks came shortly after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israel in what has been described as the most serious violation of the ceasefire reached in early April, sharply escalating tensions across the region.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Netanyahu convened an emergency security consultation on Sunday evening with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior defense officials to discuss Israel's response to the Iranian attack. The meeting follows a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Trump.

Israeli authorities have yet to issue an official statement outlining the nature of any potential retaliation. However, security forces have raised the country's alert level to its highest point. The Home Front Command has ordered the suspension of classes nationwide and instructed the public to remain close to protected areas amid concerns over further escalation.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials claimed that the intended target of the missile attack was the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel. Tehran has also warned that any Israeli military response would trigger what it described as an unprecedented escalation across multiple fronts.