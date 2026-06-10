‘I wonder if Bibi even wants to continue:’ Trump casts doubt on Netanyahu’s political future

US President Trump has publicly questioned whether Benjamin Netanyahu intends to run in Israel’s upcoming general election, casting doubt on the prime minister's political future during a period of reported behind-the-scenes friction between the two allies.

In an interview with ABC News regarding the ongoing regional conflict, Trump openly mused about whether Netanyahu has the personal desire to remain in office, framing his reelection bid as an open question.

"I don't know," Trump said when questioned about whether Netanyahu would lead Israel’s upcoming election. "He's had an incredible career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know, he's a wartime prime minister. We're going to win this war very soon, one way or another, and he's a wartime prime minister."

Trump explicitly framed the long-serving Israeli leader's future as uncertain, signaling that Washington may already be preparing for a post-Netanyahu political landscape. "It's an open question whether Netanyahu will run again," Trump remarked to reporters. "I wonder if Bibi even wants to continue.

The public speculation follows an intensely volatile period for the US-Israel alliance. Tensions peaked earlier in the week following a sharp phone conversation regarding Israeli military operations, with Trump confirming in a separate interview on Pod Force One that he had used harsh language to lambast the prime minister. "I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon," Trump stated.

Netanyahu, conversely, faces an uphill battle to secure a clear governing coalition for his Likud party. Facing strong poll numbers from anti-Netanyahu "change bloc" rivals, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu has sought a definitive, historic strategic victory to present to skeptical Israeli voters.

Washington has consistently pushed to wind down regional hostilities to finalize a comprehensive diplomatic track with Tehran, while Netanyahu has faced significant domestic political pressure to achieve a decisive military victory. Trump recently underscored this diplomatic imbalance during a media appearance, stating, "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots."