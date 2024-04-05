Kamala Harris says if Israel doesn’t change approach in Gaza, 'we’re going to'

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday commented on the conversation between the U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She called the talk “candid and frank" and reiterated the White House's commitment to ensure Israel's ability to defend itself.

“We will make sure Israel is never left without an ability to defend itself,” she told a reporter from Spectrum News. “At the same time, if there are not changes to their approach, it’s very likely we’re going to change our approach.”

Three hours after the reportedly tough call between Biden and Netanyahu, Israel approved new steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including opening the Erez crossing for the first time since October 7.