New York: Antisemitic incidents surge under Mayor Mamdani

New York City’s latest crime statistics reveal a stark contrast for the city: while overall major crime across all five boroughs continues to fall to historic lows, bias-motivated attacks, specifically targeting Jewish New Yorkers, have seen a sharp and troubling rise.

According to new NYPD data released Monday, confirmed hate crimes citywide jumped 9.4% year-to-date, rising from 329 during the same period last year to 360 so far this year.

The vast majority of those incidents were antisemitic, accounting for 56.9% of all hate crimes, 205 year-to-date compared to 189 in 2025 (an 8.5% increase). The surge comes despite Jewish New Yorkers representing just 10% of the city’s total population.

The troubling hate crime trend stands in sharp relief against a broad drop in general violence. All seven major felony categories saw declines, with murder dropping 22.8% and year-to-date shooting incidents down 7.5%.

NY Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch credited the double-digit declines in major crime to the department's "data-driven precision policing policy," praising officers for delivering historic lows in violent crime even while managing major summer events.

Mayor Mamdani’s past rhetoric, including his accusations of "genocide" against Israel, his past refusal to condemn phrases like "globalize the intifada," and his decision to skip events like the annual Israel Day Parade, have fostered an environment of permissiveness.

When questioned in The Bronx regarding the surge, Mayor Mamdani called the disproportionate targeting of Jewish New Yorkers "unacceptable" and emphasized that his administration increased the budget for the Mayor’s Office of Hate Crime Prevention by 800% ($26 million).

"The work to uproot antisemitism out of this city is one that will continue until we see hate crimes come to an end," Mamdani said.

The recent July 23 spree on Manhattan’s Upper West Side marked one of the most direct and violent bias-motivated assaults during Mayor Mamdani’s tenure. Suspect Raul Morales, 51, shouted "Allahu Akbar" during a targeted rampage stabbing a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke outside a synagogue, alongside a separate attack on an Asian resident.

Beyond physical violence on city streets, targeted harassment against individual Jewish residents and communal institutions has surged across the five boroughs, contributing to the 8.5% year-to-date increase in antisemitic offenses.

The NYPD data shows that Jewish New Yorkers bearing the brunt of over 56% of all recorded hate crimes since the beginning of 2026 despite making up only 10% of the population.